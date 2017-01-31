Zoomcar arrives in Covai

Zoomcar, India’s first 100 per cent self-drive rental company, today launched its operations in the city.

There will be 50-car strong fleet for operations in Coimbatore and considering the growth potential another 200 plus cars will be added within a year, Zoomcar Founder-CEO Greg Moran told reporters here.

With operations up and running in 14 cities in India already, the brand is looking at further expanding its presence across Tamil Nadu and the rest of South India, Moran said.

When asked about business potential, he said that consumers have booked cars for travelling to locations such as Ooty, Kodaikanal, Munnar, Valparai, Siruvani, Azhiyar, Yercaud and Masinagudi the major tourist attraction in and around the district.

On choosing Coimbatore, Moran said that it will bring more flexibility and convenience for citizens and the less congestion on the roads over time.

“We are confident that this will be a compelling alternative to ‘car ownership’. Introducing a car sharing model is a simple, yet powerful example of how technology can actually transform out cities,” Moran said.

On apprehension of car theft, Moran said since inception in 2013, there has been no such incident and the company has nearly 3,000 vehicles now.