Zoomcar launches one-way inter-city service

Zoomcar, a self-drive car rental company, today announced the launch of Hop, the one-way intercity self-drive service.

With this one-way segment, Zoomcar cements its market leadership position in the overall car renting space in the country.

Under this service, a customer can pick up a Zoomcar vehicle from any location in a city and get dropped in another at a Zoomcar location, a company statement said.

The launch of one-way intercity launch adds flexibility and options to people’s travel plans, it said.

Hop service will be available across 24 cities, including intra-state and eventually inter-state routes as well and Bengaluru– Mysuru, Bengaluru –Mangaluru, Manguluru–Mysuru, Mumbai–Pune, Ahmedabad -Surat, Kolkata–Siliguri, Chennai–Coimbatore and Vijayawada–Vizag. Zoomcar caters to an audience where travelers are seeking self-drive for business and leisure purposes.

With the launch of Hop, the company is offering a whole new level of convenience for its 20 lakh plus customer base, Zoomcar CEO and Co-founder Greg Moran said.

The company expanded from seven cities in 2016 to 24 cities in 2017, he said and looked forward to branching out to more than 30 cities later this quarter.