31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • The result of HSLC Class 10 of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) were declared on today at 10 AM
  • Uber Technologies Inc said it fired the technology whiz it had hired to lead its self-driving unit
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Supreme Court highway alcohol ban reflects a paternalistic attitude towards citizens

scroll.in
April 3, 2017

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

Ipsita Chakravarty

The Big Story: Highway blues

The Supreme Court has decided to uphold a 2016 order banning the sale of alcohol within 500 metres of state highways. The order had been in response to a petition which said 1.42 lakh people died in road accidents every year and drunk driving was a major cause. It seems well-intentioned but misdirected and shortsighted.

Even if the idea of the ban came from the Centre and not the court, as the judgment says, it speaks of a paternalistic state hectoring unruly citizens into behaving themselves.

While the National Crime Records Bureau’s data on drunk driving is said to be inconsistent, estimates put out by the Community Against Drunk Driving in 2011 said it caused 70% of all fatalities on the road. It is, however, debatable whether cracking down on the sale of liquor in certain areas will turn this tragic trend.

What is to stop drinkers from having their tipple more than 500 metres from a highway and then driving rashly? And what of accidents that take place on roads that are not highways? The changes to the Motor Vehicles Act could be a more effective deterrent; the fine for drunk driving has been increased by five times to Rs 10,000 and if the victim is killed, it is a non-bailable offence punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

Besides, the court order tries to sidestep the slow, painful work of creating awareness about all forms of rash driving and their consequences, of directing citizens towards more responsible choices instead of choosing for them.

Meanwhile, the court order could have a considerable economic impact. It promises to wipe out liquor stalls and smaller roadside places selling alcohol. It has also been disastrous for the various bars and restaurants that have cropped up along highways in recent years, the shiny establishments where India’s much-vaunted new economy goes to do business or take a breather.

The order has now led to the ridiculous spectacle of states scrambling to denotify their highways, fearing losses in jobs and revenue. Alcohol markets have boomed over the last few years in India, in tandem with a growing hospitality industry. These are realities that puritanical court orders and prohibition cannot wish away.

The Big Scroll

Rohan Venkataramakrishnan goes through the Supreme Court judgment to find a ban on alcohol along highways had been recommended by the Centre and endorsed by the expert body.

As the liquor ban hits businesses, some states try to denotify their highways.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

