  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • A Burmese military aircraft reportedly carrying more than 100 people has gone missing, officials say
  • Rahul Gandhi is a worried man. His cause of worry is an angry senior member of the Congress’ Gujarat unit
  • Central problem in J&K is cross-border terrorism, & Pak’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy:India at Human Right’s Council
  • MIRACULOUS ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Girl run over by train, escapes unhurt
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
Columns

Three charts show how the Indian textile industry lost the race to Bangladesh and Vietnam

Covai Post Network
June 30, 2016
0

Will the special package for the sector facing both external and internal pressures in a competitive market be enough to revive it?

To clothe a billion people ought to be reason by itself to ensure a thriving industry. Traditionally, India’s textile sector not only employed millions of people directly but also gave the country the lion’s share in global trade.

However, things have changed in recent years. India’s apparel industry is in tatters. Textiles mills are shutting down. New jobs aren’t being created because exports are not growing. And countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam have convincingly left India behind in their race to the top.

This is what prompted the Narendra Modi government to unveil a special package for the sector last week. It is expected to create one crore new jobs over the next three years and bring in an additional investment of Rs 74,000 crore.

The new measures overhaul labour laws, allowing workers to do overtime of eight hours per week and provide additional subsidy for garment manufacturers to upgrade technology and expand industries.

Industry bodies and experts have hailed the initiative, calling it a “comprehensive” package that addresses the industry’s needs and hope is being expressed that India will be able to regain some of its lost competitiveness.

But, it’s still worth examining how the Indian textiles industry ended up where it is right now.

India’s textile exports declined marginally last year to $36.26 billion from $37.14 billion recorded in the year 2014-’15. In apparel, Bangladesh’s exports to the US grew by a whopping 12% in 2015 while Vietnam did even better as its exports rose by 14%. India, on the other hand, saw its exports grow just by 8%.

The presentation put out by the Indian government on the announcement of the package also acknowledged this state of affairs. The Ministry of Textiles said that Bangladesh and Vietnam have surpassed India’s apparel exports and the country is the smallest exporter among these three economies.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Treat women with dignity and make the society civilised
May 05, 2017

It was 2 p.m., when Reshma (name changed) in torn clothes, rushed into the mansion, where she was staying. The warden, following an alert from….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for kidney stones – II
May 05, 2017

Our physical body is only one-fifth of us, there are four more layers to us. And it is these layers that control what happens in the physical body composed of elements….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Yoga Can Help Fight Back Pain: 4 Effective Poses You Must Try
May 05, 2017

Back pain can be caused by simplest of things. One of the most common reasons would certainly include sitting all day long with minimal physical activity….

Read More