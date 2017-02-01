You are, what you think you are

You are a Leader, whether you are the president of a leading multi-national company, an elected leader of a democratic government, a General of an Army, a leading scientist and there is no doubt about this.

But then what about a district collector, a college principal or a police Inspector? Now you will have to agree that they are also leaders as they should exhibit leadership talents to carry out their own responsibilities.

The fact is that an electrician, a truck driver and a sweeper are also a leader as they must apply the principle of leadership in their respective jobs.

Extending this logic, a student in learning situation is certainly a leader. Apart from understanding science and technology he has to understand and apply the principles of managing men. A student has a lot of tasks to perform, say learning science, conducting an experiment, writing an assignment, organizing an event, playing and the like. All these activities can either be performed in a world class manner or in a mediocre way.

Very high level of performance demands superior leadership qualities. For this you need not have any elected positions like the president of college union. Leadership is never about role; it is all about the goal. The president of the college union may be the student leader, but the rest are leader students.

Leadership is doing a job in co-ordination with others, not controlling others. This is called synergy. This needs the skill of interpersonal relationship. After all leadership is a function of relationships.

Leadership is not about power or a title, but it is about action.

Take that first step towards leadership, today.

If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets with the same intensity and interest as Michelangelo painted or Beethoven composed music or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of the heaven and earth will all pause to say, “Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well. – Martin Luther King, JR.