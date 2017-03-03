11-year-old Hyderabad boy appears for Class 12 exam

Agastya is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal.

In a rare feat, city lad Agastya Jaiswal appeared in the ongoing Senior Intermediate examination (12th Grade) at the age of 11.

Agastya, whose subjects are civics, economics and commerce for Intermediate, is a student of St Mary’s Junior College at Yousufguda at Hyderabad, according to a release from his parents.

According to the release, 11-year-old Agastya on Thursday appeared for the exam at Chaitanya Junior Kalasala at Jubilee Hills.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination has started from March 1 and the senior intermediate examination started from March 2

The practical examination which had started on February 3 will end on February 22, 2017.

About the Board:

Established in 1971, Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Andhra Pradesh. Popularly known as BIEAP, it is the first ever state in the country which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.