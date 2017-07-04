04 Jul 2017, Edition - 721, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Andhra minister says beer a health drink, promotes its sale
  • CBI demands life sentence for 1993 blasts case convict Abu Salem
  • North Korea says has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, primarily designed for nuclear weapons delivery
  • 22 of 29 states remove border checkposts after GST rollout
  • Forest dept announces ₹5k reward for info on sea turtle eggs
  • Railway stations to have cubicles to breastfeed infants
  • Saudi Arabia gives Qatar two more days to accept demands
  • Saudi columnist suspended for comparing King to God
  • Only 20% of Tihar jail’s 14,000 inmates are convicts
  • IIT-Bombay students on hunger strike against fee hike
Education

21-year-old Sonal Baberwal from Maharashtra is the first to win the Kalpana Chawla scholarship

indiatoday.in
July 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

“If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

While making the country proud, this girl from Amaravati in Maharashtra is the first winner of the prestigious Kalpana Chawla scholarship of the International Space University (ISU).

Meet, 21-year-old, Sonal Baberwal who hails from Amaravati.

According to reports, the Kalpana Chawla scholarship of the ISU is offered at the Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland. It helps in developing strong leadership qualities.

More about Sonal’s qualification:

Being brought up in Amaravati, Sonal has studied at the Shri R L T College of Science and the Sipna College of Engineering and Technology in Amaravati, Maharashtra.

Her hobbies:

Sonal’s interests include robotics, Pluto, space debris and environmental aspects.

Furthermore, all these years, Apurva Jakhadi and her sister, Leena Bokil mentored Sonal.

Know what Apurva said:

While speaking to TOI, Apurva said that what qualified Sonal to be accepted by ISU was her excellent academic record while she was studying at Amaravati. Apart from her academic record the clinching deal was her impressive performance at the ISU interview.

About Kalpana Chawla scholarship:

The Kalpana Chawla scholarship project has been established to honour Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla, who passed away in the space shuttle Columbia accident, on February 1, 2003. Further, the announcement states that the “scholarship is commitment for creating building blocks that are necessary for India to maintain its leadership in the global space community and market place.”

Moreover, it provides funding for Indian nationals to attend the ISU’s space studies programme.

It states that “the goal is to attract talented young Indian postgraduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine and other space-related areas of focus, who also share Kalpana Chawla’s selfless and passionate pursuit of science and excellence.”

Here’s what Michael Potter, one of the scholarship founders said:

Calling it a historic moment, Michael Potter, one of the scholarship founders, in a recent TOI report said, “India will continue to be an important player on the international front as it moves forward leading the development of space technologies and activities.”

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Adams, Eves beware; Liliths are on the prowl
May 05, 2017

The Bible portrays Lilith as Adam’s first wife, made from dust and filth left after sculpting Adam, to be his helper and subordinate.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Childhood Depression May Increase the Risk of Addiction Later in Life
May 05, 2017

Depression is not just a bad phase, but a serious mental disorder that needs to be treated like any other ailments. Due to the social stigma attached to mental illnesses,......

Read More