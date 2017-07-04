21-year-old Sonal Baberwal from Maharashtra is the first to win the Kalpana Chawla scholarship

“If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

While making the country proud, this girl from Amaravati in Maharashtra is the first winner of the prestigious Kalpana Chawla scholarship of the International Space University (ISU).

Meet, 21-year-old, Sonal Baberwal who hails from Amaravati.

According to reports, the Kalpana Chawla scholarship of the ISU is offered at the Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland. It helps in developing strong leadership qualities.

More about Sonal’s qualification:

Being brought up in Amaravati, Sonal has studied at the Shri R L T College of Science and the Sipna College of Engineering and Technology in Amaravati, Maharashtra.

Her hobbies:

Sonal’s interests include robotics, Pluto, space debris and environmental aspects.

Furthermore, all these years, Apurva Jakhadi and her sister, Leena Bokil mentored Sonal.

Know what Apurva said:

While speaking to TOI, Apurva said that what qualified Sonal to be accepted by ISU was her excellent academic record while she was studying at Amaravati. Apart from her academic record the clinching deal was her impressive performance at the ISU interview.

About Kalpana Chawla scholarship:

The Kalpana Chawla scholarship project has been established to honour Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla, who passed away in the space shuttle Columbia accident, on February 1, 2003. Further, the announcement states that the “scholarship is commitment for creating building blocks that are necessary for India to maintain its leadership in the global space community and market place.”

Moreover, it provides funding for Indian nationals to attend the ISU’s space studies programme.

It states that “the goal is to attract talented young Indian postgraduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine and other space-related areas of focus, who also share Kalpana Chawla’s selfless and passionate pursuit of science and excellence.”

Here’s what Michael Potter, one of the scholarship founders said:

Calling it a historic moment, Michael Potter, one of the scholarship founders, in a recent TOI report said, “India will continue to be an important player on the international front as it moves forward leading the development of space technologies and activities.”