AAP to conduct second mega PTM tomorrow in schools

After getting overwhelming response from the first mega Parents-Teachers-Meeting (PTM) held on July 30, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is all set to conduct second PTM tomorrow, October 15.

Earlier, in a statement, Delhi government said this mega meeting will help in starting a first positive dialogue between and it is hoped that parents will feel proud that they are also a part of the several initiatives being taken by the AAP government.

Meanwhile, according to reports, teachers have said they are not fully prepared for the PTM.

With government asking teachers to focus on the first term results for this meeting, many teachers told that since the school was closed from October 6 to October 12 on the occasion of Dussehra, they didn’t get adequate time to prepare the results.

More details about the meeting:

– Delhi government has decided to conduct the PTMs twice every year

– Also, parents would be getting the report cards of their child

– Moreover, the government has sanctioned a separate budget to organise PTMs in nearly 1,000 schools

– The government also said that it is ensuring one-to-one help to the students till November 14

– “One-on-one help for the students to ensure ‘Every Child Can Read’ till 14th November,” the government announced on twitter.

– “Delhi government schools to hold mega Parent-Teacher Meet part two,” the government said on its official Twitter handle.

Furthermore, the tweet said, “All the parents have been informed through SMS or social media about the PTM.”

Meanwhile, as per IANS report, in the first mega PTM, parents of 16 lakh students attended the meeting.

Further, the government will also explain in details about the parents of the initiatives undertaken by the government to improve the quality of education in its schools.

“Parents would be briefed about all the aspects of a student’s result,” tweet added.