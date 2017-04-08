AIIMS DM/MCH 2017 entrance exam begins today

The final results of the AIIMS DM/MCH Entrance Exam 2017 will be out on April 28.

The All India Institute of Management Studies (AIIMS) is all set to conduct the DM/MCH (Doctor of Medicine/Master of Surgery) Entrance Exam 2017 today, April 8 at various test centres across the nation.

The examination will be held in computer based mode only.

Examination scheme:

– The selections for DM/MCh/MD (Hospital Administration) courses will be done in two stages

– The written test carries 80 marks consisting of MCQ’s and the total duration of the test will be 90 minutes

Further, all the candidates who score 50th percentile or above [as per the decision of the meeting of the Academic Committee held on 14 September 2013] will be called for departmental clinical/practical/ab based assessment

Important dates:

– Results of Stage I will be out on April 13

– Departmental Assessment (Stage II) will be done from April 24 to 26

– Final results will be out on April 28

About AIIMS:

It is the first AIIMS institute founded in 1956 by the Union Government of India. AIIMS New Delhi has a state-of-the-art infrastructure with the best-in-class training facility. AIIMS annually accepts a total of 72 students from the country and one international student nominated by the government of India from SAARC nations. Out of 72 seats, 37 belong to the general category, 19 seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 11 for Schedule Casts (SC), and 5 for Schedule Tribes (ST).