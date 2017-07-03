AIIMS MBBS Counselling begins today: All you need to know

The Counselling for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS admissions 2017 have begun today, July 3. The first counselling will take place on July 3, July 4, July 5 and July 6.

Important dates:

First counselling: July 3, July 4, July 5 and July 6

Second counselling: August 3

Third counselling: September 5

Open counselling: September 27

The results were announced on June 15, at around 2:15 am. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

Venue of counselling:

The counseling for allotment of seats to seven AIMS will be held at AIMS, New Delhi at J.L. Auditorium (8:30 am).

Here’s the reporting time and date for OPH candidates:

Al OPH candidate belonging to UR category: July 3 (8:30 am)

Al OPH candidate belonging to OBC category: July 5

Al OPH candidate belonging to SC/ST category: July 6

After the completion of the counselling process, the list of selected /shortlisted candidates will be published on the official website of AIIMS.

Also, an email/sms alert will be sent to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers.