Education


Akshay Kumar’s powerful message for youngsters

indiatoday.in
May 4, 2017

“Like there’s no lock made without a key, no problem comes without solutions. Watch and do think, sharing with you all some thoughts, #DirectDilSe,” tweets Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood Khiladi who is all set to receive National Award today, for his tremendous performance in Rustom, released a video urging students not to take mental pressure, be it academics or personal life.

With India facing large number of student suicides, Akshay Kumar through his video has tried to send a strong and motivating message.

Kumar begins by expressing his happiness over the National Award win and further recalls a moment from the past when his father asked him to introspect and identify his interests when he failed as a school student.

Here’s what Akshay Kumar said:

“I remember the day when my result was announced and I hadn’t score too well. I won’t lie — I actually failed in that class. On my way back home, I kept thinking that I’d be thrashed. That day, my father asked me what I wanted to pursue in my life. I said mai khel kood karna chaahta hoon, khiladi ban na chaahta hoon. And he said fine, concentrate on that. We’ll support you,” Akshay said.

The changing point in his life:

Further, the actor said that because of the motivation and support of his family, he started playing, then learned martial arts and finally made his career in Bollywood.

“Had he not explained and asked me to identify my strengths, I couldn’t have ever imagined winning this National Award,” Akshay added.

Speaking about suicide cases:

While citing the recent suicide case of a student, who could not cope with the studies pressure and choose to leave the world, the actor questioned, “Tumhari jaan ek exam ki marksheet se sasti ho gayi hai?

Moreover, Kumar also said that it’s better to serve the nation and join Indian Army rather than giving up one’s life.

“No matter what stress you have in life, just imagine the condition of your parents when they’ll find out about your suicide. Shayad aap soch bhi nahi sakte unhe kaise feel hoga,” he said.

Akshay’s advice to parents:

It is a request to all the parents, please do not shy away from addressing your children’s mental conditions and instead try interacting with them and discuss their day-to-day happenings.

Kumar stressed on the fact that it’s equally important to seek help for mental health as it is necessary for any other ailment.

“It’s important to share problems and not let them pile up in one’s mind and heart,” he concludes.

Watch out Akshay Kumar’s video here:

