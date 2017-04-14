Ambedkar Jayanti 2017: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of IIM Nagpur

PM Modi will also inaugurate premier institutes like AIIMS, IIT and MNLU through video-conferencing from Mankapur Indoor stadium.

On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 126th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Napur to lay foundation stones of premier institutes of India.

Moreover, PM Modi will be inaugurating a series of development projects in the state.

In addition to this, PM will formally launch the Aadhaar-linked Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) along with two incentive schemes and will give awards to winners of the Lucky Grahak Yojana and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna – schemes.

We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous & inclusive India of Dr. Ambedkar’s dreams. #JaiBhim — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2017

IIM-Napur campus:

As reported, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the IIM Nagpur’s campus coming up on a 150-acre plot of land in Mihan.

As of now, IIM-N, IIIT and MNLU are being currently run from buildings owned by different institutes in the city.

More on the report:

Further, PM Modi will also inaugurate other premier institutes like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT) and Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) through video-conferencing from Mankapur Indoor stadium.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Hansraj Ahir and other leaders will be accompanying PM Modi.