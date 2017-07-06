Bharathiar University Common Eligibility Test on July 9

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D programmes offered in the Bharathiar University departments and affiliated colleges will be held on July 9.

The test will be conducted from 11 am to 12.30 pm in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Udumalpet and Udhagamandalam.

Hall tickets have been sent and details made available in the University Website www.b-u.ac.in, a varsity statement said.

In Coimbatore, CET will be held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science and Hindustan College of Arts and Science.

The other centres are at Tiruppur Kumaran College for Women and Vellalar College for Women, Erode. Government Arts College, Ooty, and Kamalam College of Arts and Science.

Around 4,400 candidates are expected for the 47 subjects offered.