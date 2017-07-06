06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Supreme Court agrees to give 6 months time to government to show benefit of crop insurance on ground level
  • SC stays Madras HC order quashing PG medical admissions for the year 2017 in TN
  • China might issue travel alert for citizens visiting India
  • One of world’s biggest digital currency exchanges hacked
  • Company makes panda-shaped solar plant to power 8,000 houses
  • Tharoor files criminal defamation case against Republic TV
  • 3 out of 4 Vice Prez nominations received so far rejected
  • Man steals phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive
  • Federer becomes 3rd player to cross 10,000 career aces
  • Volvo to use electric engines in all cars from 2019
Education

Bharathiar University Common Eligibility Test on July 9

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D programmes offered in the Bharathiar University departments and affiliated colleges will be held on July 9.

The test will be conducted from 11 am to 12.30 pm in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Udumalpet and Udhagamandalam.
Hall tickets have been sent and details made available in the University Website www.b-u.ac.in, a varsity statement said.

In Coimbatore, CET will be held at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science and Hindustan College of Arts and Science.

The other centres are at Tiruppur Kumaran College for Women and Vellalar College for Women, Erode. Government Arts College, Ooty, and Kamalam College of Arts and Science.

Around 4,400 candidates are expected for the 47 subjects offered.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Health Vlogger Eats Poisonous Plant Thinking It’s Aloe Vera on Live-Stream!
May 05, 2017

Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......

Read More