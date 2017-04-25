Board toppers to get full fee waiver at VIT University for BTech courses

100 per cent fee waiver will be offered by VIT University to the toppers of state and central board for a full duration of four years.

A 100 per cent fee waiver will be offered by VIT University (Vellore Institute of Technology) to the toppers of state and central board for a full duration of four years in the BTech course under the ”GV School Development Programme”. The announcement regarding the same was made by VIT Vice President Sankar Viswnathan.

Besides this, candidates with ranks up to 50 would be given a 75 per cent tuition fee waiver, those with ranks from 51 to 100 would be given a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver, and students with ranks from 101 to 1000 would be given a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver, he said.

Free boarding and lodging in the hostels

He also informed that a boy and girl each securing top ranks in plus two at district level from State Board schools who also appeared for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) will be given 100 per fee concession and free boarding and lodging in the hostels of VIT under STARS scheme.

Admission only on merit basis

The Chancellor said that admissions would be only on merit, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the VITEEE.

The result of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2017 was declared yesterday on April 23 by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). VITEEE was conducted from April 5 to 16 for admission to BTech programmes. A large number of candidates had attempted the examination. The duration of the computer-based entrance exam was two hours 30 minutes.