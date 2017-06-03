CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2017: 3 simple steps to check your grades at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class 10 results anytime soon on its official website, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

Here are three easy steps to check your grades on the official website

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the tab, ‘Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2017’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

After submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen

Students are required to take a printout for future use.

Students can access their results on the following websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 results 2017 can be accessed through through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System):

The telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL through which results can be obtained through IVR are as follows: National Informatics Centre (NIC): 011-24300699 MTNL: 011-28127030

Also, the results will be available through search engine www.bing.com.

School-wise results:

As per the official release, the schools will automatically get their entire schools result on email id’s already registered with he board.

CBSE Class 10 Results not available in the board premises:

The CBSE notified that the result will not be available in the board premises and the public are advised not to visit Board’s office for collection of results.

Verification of marks:

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website shortly.

This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 9 to April 10.

For any query regarding the results, students can visit the official website.