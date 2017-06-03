03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
  • NIA raids in 14 locations in J&K & 8 location in Delhi in connection with terror funding
  • A 49-year-old Indian-origin former CEO of an IT firm has been charged with fraud in the US
  • Pakistan has frozen the accounts of 5,000 suspected terrorists, taking about $3 million out of their pockets
  • The GST Council cleared the pending rules with all the states agreeing to July 1 roll out
  • The pass percentage of the Class 10 CBSE exam in the Delhi region has fallen to 78.09%
  • The two leaders discussed the expansion of the Punjab cabinet which is likely to happen after the budget session
  • Rs.1.15 cr cash,property related documents, incriminating documents seized from accused during NIA raids in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana
Education

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results 2017: 3 simple steps to check your grades at cbseresults.nic.in

indiatoday.in
June 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the class 10 results anytime soon on its official website, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

Here are three easy steps to check your grades on the official website

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the tab, ‘Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2017’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

After submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen

Students are required to take a printout for future use.

Students can access their results on the following websites:

cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
results.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 results 2017 can be accessed through through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System):

The telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL through which results can be obtained through IVR are as follows: National Informatics Centre (NIC): 011-24300699 MTNL: 011-28127030

Also, the results will be available through search engine www.bing.com.

School-wise results:

As per the official release, the schools will automatically get their entire schools result on email id’s already registered with he board.

CBSE Class 10 Results not available in the board premises:

The CBSE notified that the result will not be available in the board premises and the public are advised not to visit Board’s office for collection of results.

Verification of marks:

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website shortly.

This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 9 to April 10.

For any query regarding the results, students can visit the official website.

ALSO READ

Comments 3
[URL=http://crxonline.com/?Does.Generic.Viagra.Work]does generic viagra work[/URL] what makes viagra work viagra sample [mntinlowd] - Jun 03, 2017
Not to be outmatched, the Buckeye ladies show their school pride by making Ohio State University jewelry, Buckeye t shirts, Ohio State ladies polo shirts, Buckeye purses and A lot of otherOhio styles. As long as your enterprise is correctly licensed, [url=http://www.jerseyssportsshop.com/]Cheap NFL Jerseys Supply[/url], you must meet the criteria for the important rate reductions available by buying at wholesale. David Altchek.cartoonjumpers. This position is called libero or sweeper. If you have certification and experience you can be paid higher ranging 25$ 30$.High Pay for a CNABeing a Certified Nursing Assistant gives you a great number of advantages. Longhorn diehards will normally have enough food to feed an army. You'll find that your specialized niche is exclusive and you will end up receiving targeted visitors getting to pay you to do which adore!One replacement for putting an advertisements for your household concern often present details and purchases as an element of an online or circulated short article. I asked questions, heanswered.[url=http://www.jerseyssportsshop.com/]Cheap Jerseys Store[/url].Everything here should help you to be more optimistic about the success you can have with your home business. As a defender your mission is to stop your opponents from shooting and getting into your goal kick area.[url=http://www.jerseyssportsshop.com/]Wholesale Jerseys Supply[/url].Visit my site锟斤拷http://www.jerseyssportsshop.com/ [Gaibiaquikary] - Jun 03, 2017
[URL=http://crxonline.com/?Free-Cialis]free cialis[/URL] female viagra effects otc viagra [mnbransoj] - Jun 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More