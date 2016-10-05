CBSE directs school to adhere to norms, disclose fee structure online

FLASH NEWS TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests Egyptian woman weighing 500 kg reaches Mumbai for treatment

October 5, 2016

The CBSE has sent an office memorandum to all its affiliated schools to upload all the information regarding fee structure online by October 31.

Following the complaints filed by parent to make the academic system transparent for all, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently given direction to all the schools to put all the information on their official websites.

Recently, the CBSE has sent an office memorandum to all its affiliated schools across the nation.

Important dates of the notice:

– Parents will soon be able to know the facilities that schools are offering

– As per reports, this notice has been issued mainly to address the issue of fee as the board had received complaints from parents that a number of schools were charging exorbitant fees

– Also, the notice points out that the affiliation bye-laws of the board specifies that “fees charged should be commensurate with the facilities provided by the institution”

– Now, all the schools need to upload the data on their websites by October 31

– ‘The information will be helpful to parents and students to know about the facilities available in the schools,’ as stated in a recent HT report

Meanwhile, in June this year, the board had issued an advisory asking its affiliated schools not to charge exorbitant fees from students.

Commenting on this, the parents said that not many school had followed it.

Further, speaking about on this memorandum, a senior official said, “This is a mandatory disclosure and the circular has been sent to all the principals to follow it strictly. The information will be uploaded periodically on half-yearly basis.”

