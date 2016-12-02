CBSE extends deadline for private schools to update key information on website

According to official report, there are over 18,000 CBSE affiliated schools across the country and out of which, over 13,500 schools have disclosed and update their information in due time.

Following the direction issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) a couple of months ago making every affiliated schools to update key information relating to developmental, infrastructure, facilities, policy among other details, on its official website, 25 per cent of schools are yet to update the mandated details.

The CBSE has extended its deadline, which actually was November 30, to December 15, 2016 for private affiliated schools.

According to official report, there are over 18,000 CBSE affiliated schools across the country and out of which, over 13,500 schools have disclosed and updated their information in due time.

There are over 4,500 schools which are yet to disclose their details on their designated websites.

What prompted the move?

The move was enthused by the CBSE to bring transparency in the functioning and also to provide necessary information so that stakeholders and parents could choose ideal schools for their children.

“All the affiliated schools are requested to furnish the information at the earliest so that advanced, efficient and timely planning regarding activities mentioned above may be done by the Board. It will also ensure transparency for parents to choose the school while taking admission for their wards,” the CBSE said, as reported inThe Indian Express.

The CBSE also reiterated that all the schools are advised to host all the relevant information useful for children, parents and general public on their websites.

Other basic information to be updated:

Schools are directed to provided all basic information on schools buildings and infrastructure facilities such as transport, classrooms, location, besides videos and photograph of the schools, management details, recognition and affiliation status, pass percentage of last three years, academic calendar etc.