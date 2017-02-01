CBSE issues re-modeled assessment structure for Class 10 Boards

The CBSE on Tuesday issued its remodelled assessment structure for the boards according to which students appearing for the class 10 boards next year will have to study for the entire syllabus. They will be required to score 33 per cent in both theory and internal assessment to pass.

The new structure

– The board examinations will carry 80 marks and internal assessment would carry 20 marks

– In the current format, the weightage is 60:40. The students will be tested for the complete syllabus in the theory papers

– Students are now required to score 23 per cent marks in the board exams

– As per a TOI report, last year in December, the CBSE announced its decision to make board exams mandatory taking away the option a school based exams. “Consequent upon the decision taken by the governing body of the board, the dual scheme of examination for Class 10 shall stand discontinued for students appearing in class 10 from academic year 2017-2018 and onwards,” said a circular issued by the board.

Instructions issued by the circular

– For the internal assessment, three periodic written tests will replace the four formative assessments.

– The schools will have to conduct three periodic tests in each subject and average of the best two tests would be taken for final marks submission.

– The three tests may be held as one being the mid-term test and other the two being pre-mid and post mid-term with portion of syllabus cumulatively covered.

– Five marks each will be designated to notebook submission and subject enrichment activities which could include tests like reading and listening, laboratory activities and practical work, and projects.

– Discipline has been included as a grade subject and students will be marked on attendance, sincerity, behaviour and values.

– Students will be graded on a five point scale (A-E).