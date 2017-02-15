CBSE schools can now order NCERT books online

According to reports, the link will be active from today, February 15.

All the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools can now place their orders for NCERT books online.

Recently, the HRD ministry has decided to make NCERT books available before the commencement of the academic session.

How to place the order:

– In order to do the same, all the CBSE affiliated schools need to log on to the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in

– According to a PTI report, the link will be active from today, February 15 till February 22

– Moreover, the order can be placed only once.

Moreover, HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a review meetings to ensure adequate supply of NCERT books for the schools.

Last week, Gujarat state education department came out with an initiative to replicate its state board curriculum to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The move was prompted keeping in mind that NCERT syllabus is more oriented towards several national entrance examinations for medical, engineering and others competitive examinations.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released the revised datesheet on its official website.

According to reports, the Class 10 board examination will begin from March 9 and will continue till April 10, while Class 12 boards will continue till April 29.

About CBSE:

CBSE was established in 1962. CBSE affiliates all Kendriya Vidyalayas, all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, private schools and most of the schools approved by central government of India. Every year, the board conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 exam in the month of March.

For any query, the candidates can visit the official website.