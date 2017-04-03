CBSE to install lockers in schools for keeping books

CBSE will soon be making mandatory for all its affiliated schools to keep those books that students don’t need to take home.

With Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) making huge changes in the school curriculum, the board is now planning to install lockers for students to keep their books.

For this, the board will soon be making mandatory for all its affiliated schools to keep those books that students don’t need to take home.

According to reports, this move comes in a hope to lighten backpacks that have become a health concern for being too heavy.

More on the report:

– As of now, CBSE has 18,000 schools affiliated to it

– Further, as reported in HT, CBSE plans to lay down lockers as a condition when it comes up with new affiliation bylaws

– Also, CBSE has set up a committee to review its affiliation rules to combat commercialisation of school education.

Here’s what senior official said:

– Moreover, a senior official in recent HT reports said, “A number of students and parents have raised this issue and despite us having issued many advisories and directions, a lot still needs to be done. If schools have a locker inside the premises, students will be able to keep books that are not required (at home) in the school itself. The investment by the schools will also be a long-term one and which is why we are planning to link it to affiliation.”

– Furthermore, the government is also considering bringing out NCERT books in two volumes to reduce the burden, sources said.

Last year in September, in a move to reduce the pressure from students, CBSE had directed its schools not to give any homework to Class I and II students and they should ensure that students should not bring school bags.

“Young children whose spine is at a crucial stage of growth are the most susceptible ones to hazards such as back pain, muscle pain, shoulder pain, fatigue and in extreme cases the distortion of spinal cord or shoulders that may most plausibly be attributed to heavy school bags,” the circular said.