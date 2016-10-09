Centre, states to discuss NEP, no detention policy at CABE

The provision of no detention, a new education policy and “mainstreaming out” of school children are the key issues that state governments and Centre will discuss in the high-profile Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meet scheduled on October 25.

One of the key issues that will be discussed at the meeting of CABE, the most important advisory body of the Centre in education, is the ‘no detention policy’ under the Right To Education (RTE) law which prescribes that students will be automatically promoted to next class till Class VIII.

However, several states have expressed unhappiness over the provision saying it has affected the quality of learning and sought changes in it.

The HRD Ministry has been considering making changes in the policy and the issue will come up for discussion in the CABE meeting where Union HRD

Minister Prakash Javadekar will hold consultations with education ministers from different states, a senior official said.

Another important area on which discussions will be held is the formulation of New Education Policy.

The ministry has received suggestions from various quarters on recommendations of the TSR Subramanian committee on new education policy.

The Ministry is now planning to appoint a committee headed by an eminent educationist to work on the NEP.

Another key issue that will come up is regarding “mainstreaming out of school children”.

The high number of teachers vacancies in schools will also be discussed.

Improving infrastructure of government schools, enhancing skill and technical education, extension of RTE to pre-school and secondary education are the other issues on the agenda of the CABE meeting which will be attended by top government functionaries.