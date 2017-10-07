Declared! IBPS RRB VI Officers Scale I prelims result now available at ibps.in

The result of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) online preliminary examination has been finally declared today,on October 7, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Those who will clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. The shortlisted ones will then be called for an interview.The result can be viewed till October 12.

Steps to check the result

– Log on to the official website www.ibps.in

– Click on the link ‘CWE RRB officer scale I result’ running on the top of the page

– A new page will open

– In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

– Your result will be displayed on the screen

– Download the same and take a print out for future reference

The exam was conducted on September 9,10 for recruitment of scale I officers. Those who have cleared the prelims will now have to appear for the mains which will be held on November 5. The result will also be declared in November and the interview will be conducted in December.

Paper pattern for Officer Scale I main exam

The exam will have 200 questions based on five following sections:

– Reasoning

– Quantitative aptitude

– General awareness

– English language, Hindi language

– Computer Knowledge

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is an autonomous body set up to involve and implement world class processes of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organisations.