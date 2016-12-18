Delhi govt announces learning opportunity for 1 lakh students who can not read textbooks

There are still around 67,000 students who cannot read simple paragraphs in Delhi government schools.

In a major announcement this week, Delhi government said that those students who cannot read text from their books can do so now.

With the entire school machinery, Delhi government’s Chunauti 2018 entered a new phase to meet ‘100 per cent Ability to Read’, a target set by deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a ground level assessment showed that 74 per cent students in Class 6 could not read their own textbooks.

Moreover, on Teachers Day (September 5), Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, had promised that all children studying in Class 6 to 8 should be able to read by Children’s Day, November 14.

More on the report:

Currently, over one lakh students are being enrolled in classes 6 to 8 in Delhi government schools

In July this year, the Delhi government said that only 44 per cent children from classes 6 to 8 were able to read

Later on, with ‘Chunauti 2018’ initiative, the figures rose to 59 per cent

The recent reports submitted by the Delhi government state that the percentage of students who could read only single words or less has been reduced by 57 per cent

This data clearly shows that the most considerable increase has been among students who could not even recognise letters

While seeing the Class 6 data, there were over 16,000 students who could not speak a letter even

While commenting on this shocking status of education, officials, who worked on the project, said they had expected a better response.

Further, speaking on to this, Atishi Marlena, an advisor to the education minister in recent Indian Express report said, “We were expecting better results, but this is encouraging. The biggest change has been in attitude of teachers. Many thought the kids who can’t read can never be taught. This intervention showed them that a sincere effort can make a difference. We will continue with the extra reading classes, along with reading melas”

There are still around 67,000 students who cannot read simple paragraphs. “Our assumption is that many might have learning disabilities,” Atishi Marlena said.

Working module of ‘Chunauti 2018’:

As per reports, school students were divided into groups of ‘readers’ and ‘non-readers’

Then, the ‘non-readers’ had to undertake an extra hour of reading classes, where basic reading skills were taught