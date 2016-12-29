Demand for drivers on the rise: Union Minister launches Driving Training Programme in Coimbatore

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that setting up 50 such training centres will be able to meet the demand of a minimum of six lakh drivers.

There was a huge demand for trained drivers, said Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday while launching a Driving Training Programme at a private school on the outskirts of Coimbatore under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

ITI students are backbone of engineering and manufacturing industry

Earlier, addressing a gathering at a function organised by nearly 50 industrial associations in the city, Rudy said that in order to provide academic equivalence, the Centre had decided to award Certificate to ITI students, so that they can pursue higher education

Stating that ITI students were the backbone of engineering and manufacturing sector, he said that there was only 3.5 per cent skilled workers in the country, compared to skilled workforce of between 55 per cent to 95 per cent of the total population in several other nations.