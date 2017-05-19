DU to CBSE: No extra weightage, special treatment to board students

Being a central university, DU treats Class 12 marks given by all boards in the country equally.

While rejecting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plea for extra weightage, Delhi University in a communication to the board has said that the varsity will not offer any “special” treatment to the UG aspirants from the board.

As reported by TOI, a senior official in a meeting said, being a central university, DU treats Class 12 marks given by all boards in the country equally.

Here’s what CBSE said in its plea:

The board had earlier sought “appropriate weightage” for Class 12 students seeking admissions to the undergraduate programmes CBSE initiated this move so that the board does not lose out to candidates from other state boards that “inflate” Class 12 marks.

Meanwhile, DU is all set to begin with the undergraduate (UG) admission process from May 22.

Last year, Delhi University began the admission process to various undergraduate courses on June 1.

Last year’s data of students taking admission at DU:

In 2016, over 1 lakh applications were received in two days by the university for its 60,000 undergraduate seats which actually raised concerns about whether colleges would increase their cut-offs.

State-wise number of applications:

From Delhi itself, DU received nearly 2.5 lakh applications

Looking at other states, 50,246 forms were received from Uttar Pradesh (UP)

More on the report:

In order to decide on the request of CBSE, DU’s admission committee has set up a sub-committee of four college principals

The meeting was held on April 24 by the Union HRD ministry

Further, the meeting was attended by 32 school education boards across the nation

After a prolonged discussion, all the boards along with ministry agreed not to spike marks

Here’s what a DU official said:

While coming on the issue, a DU official in a recent TOI report said, “There have been issues with the boards from Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Andhra Pradesh among others on inflating marks. But they are not exceptions as even CBSE had been ‘inflating’ marks in the past.”

Moreover, DU will be conducting ‘Open Days’ to counsel and guide the admission seekers and their parents.