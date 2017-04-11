FLASH NEWS US spy agency authorised to spy on BJP: WikiLeaks Hijacked Indian ship rescued, pirates flee with 9 hostages Management banned within 200 metres of exam centres in UP British Vogue hires a male Editor-in-Chief for 1st time ever Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against TV anchor EC postpones Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll in J&K to May 25 Noise pollution exceeds permissible limit in 7 Indian cities 2 killed in shooting at California elementary school SC rejects PIL to declare Indus Treaty as unconstitutional China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: Reports

Education


Elementary school teachers to be given time to gain minimum qualifications by 2019: Government

indiatoday.in
April 11, 2017

Today, a bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, on request by the state government, for providing training to untrained teachers so as to enable them to initiate and complete the training process. After this move, elementary school teachers may be allowed time until 2019 to gain the minimum qualifications mandated under the 2010 law.

As per an Indian Express report, the 2010 law made it compulsory for the teachers to gain the necessary qualifications by March 31, 2015.

Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced ‘The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ as the state government was not able to continue the training process for in-service untrained teachers. The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill requested an extension period for the teacher training.

Under the new bill, “every teacher appointed or in position as on March 31, 2015, who does not possess minimum qualificationsâ€¦ shall acquire such minimum qualifications within a period of four years on and from the date of commencement of the proposed legislation”.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to fund the expenditure

For any expenditure related to training of the teachers and the concerned states , the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme would provide the funds and the Centre would share the amount. The government estimated a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 453.62 crore. This, according to the financial memorandum of the bill, will be carried forward to the following years until the training process is completed by March 31, 2019.

