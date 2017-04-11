Elementary school teachers to be given time to gain minimum qualifications by 2019: Government

Today, a bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha for providing training to untrained teachers so as to enable them to initiate and complete the training process. After this move, elementary school teachers may be allowed time until 2019 to gain the minimum qualifications.

Today, a bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, on request by the state government, for providing training to untrained teachers so as to enable them to initiate and complete the training process. After this move, elementary school teachers may be allowed time until 2019 to gain the minimum qualifications mandated under the 2010 law.

As per an Indian Express report, the 2010 law made it compulsory for the teachers to gain the necessary qualifications by March 31, 2015.

Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced ‘The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ as the state government was not able to continue the training process for in-service untrained teachers. The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill requested an extension period for the teacher training.

Under the new bill, “every teacher appointed or in position as on March 31, 2015, who does not possess minimum qualificationsâ€¦ shall acquire such minimum qualifications within a period of four years on and from the date of commencement of the proposed legislation”.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to fund the expenditure

For any expenditure related to training of the teachers and the concerned states , the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme would provide the funds and the Centre would share the amount. The government estimated a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 453.62 crore. This, according to the financial memorandum of the bill, will be carried forward to the following years until the training process is completed by March 31, 2019.