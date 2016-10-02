European Higher Education Fair: We need Indian students to raise our standard of education’

More than 100 European universities have participated in European Higher Education Fair being organized in Delhi. Here’s why every student should attend this fair.

European Union Higher Education organized a 2-day free fair for students who are willing to study in Europe, which was inaugurated on Friday, September 30, by Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar at Pragati Maidan. Students who are interested in going for the event can rush to the venue as it is still open.

“This partnership bridges the knowledge centres of India and Europe. We are delighted that our works of knowledge are reaching each other. Students are travelling beyond to seek and spread the treasure of information. Through such initiatives together we create prosperity which would reduce economic disparity in society. I hope this celebration of knowledge becomes the pathway to a new exciting and co-operative future” said MJ Akbar.

Why should Indian students look Europe for a promising career?

First and foremost, it is because economical students have to pay a very minimal tuition fee

In fact, in many of the institutions there is no tuition fee

“Countries like Greece and Germany provide free education,” says Brian Toll, Policy Officer

What are the suitable countries for Indian?

Currently, Indians are flocking in many European countries for higher education including:

– Germany

– France

– Sweden

– Netherlands

– Italy

– Finland

– Spain

– Poland

Which courses are being embraced by Indian students?

Majority of Indian students pursue higher studies in Engineering (mainly computer science & information systems, mechanical or electronics and electrical engineering) or business courses.

Nowadays, students are sensibly making choices in other fields as well, such as:

– Accounting and finance

– Bio science

– Economics

– Law

– Medicine

– Arts

“We know Indian expertise and we need Indian students. Engineering students have done exceptionally well and we realise that we need their skills in our country,” says Brain.

Why do European countries need Indian students?

“We are facing huge unemployment in Europe. More than 50 per cent of the youth is unemployed. However there are 200 million vacancies are available in the countries overall. Since Europeans lack skills, we cannot let them acquire those important roles,” Brain said.

Also, in order to fill the gap and bring our students at par to the level of Indian, we need Indian student, Brain added.

How will Indian students benefit?

– As mentioned earlier, there are 200 million vacancies in Europe in which 900 thousand alone are from the IT sector

Moreover, the European Union is planning strategic agreement – Schengen – which primarily fits in the bills for all Indian student from Visa to scholarships

– They can get 15 hours work a week during their students

– They can get their visa extended for nine months and prove their caliber to acquire permanent visa

– They do not have to apply for second visa in any other European country

How should an Indian student go about it?

“Indian students are required to just visit the website of European higher education, and search for the course they are looking for according to their requirements,” says Thibault DEVANLAY, Counsellor.

Important messages for the Indian student from the European delegates:

We want to see more Indian students applying to Europe and participate in this exchange of information, says Brain

Europe is a secure place to study at, we do not promote ourselves because we believe in our efficiency, says Thibault

The event also witnessed Dr A P Mittal, Member Secretary AICTE, Ministry of Human Resources, and H E Tomasz Kozlowski, European Union Ambassador to India.