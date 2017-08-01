01 Aug 2017, Edition - 749, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed has been under house arrest since January 31 this year
  • Amit Shah warns all the Rajya Sabha MPs who were absent during voting on an important bill on Monday
  • Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Nitish Kumar’s membership in state legislature
  • PM Modi reaches Guwahati. He’ll take stock of flood situation in Assam & NE. PM will also chair meeting with Assam, Manipur & Arunachal CMs
  • Uttarakhand CM to visit RSS Headquarters in Nagpur today, he is also scheduled to meet RSS Sarsanchalak Mohan Bhagat
  • Stone pelting reported from all surrounding villages of Harkipora in pulwama. 1 militant Arif Lilhari reported to be killed
Education

Every state to have 5 boarding schools for Dalit girls: Centre

August 1, 2017

Very soon, every state in the country would have five residential schools for Dalit girls. The schools will provide education from Class 6 to Class 12.

Very soon, every state in the country would have five residential schools for Dalit girls, but on the condition that states take over their funding and functioning after three years. The government will open boarding schools dedicated to Dalit girls in educationally backward blocks. The schools will provide education from Class 6 to Class 12.

As per a TOI report, the targeted bid to boost education levels follows the evidence that the worst hit in the educationally-deficient blocks are the socially weak communities, especially their girl child.

The proposal is that five schools will be opened in five districts with largest SC population in the state.

Reservation:

In the proposed schools, 70 per cent seats will be reserved for SC girls and the rest would be open to other categories like general classes and the OBCs. The admissions will be open to girls whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 2.50 lakh.

However, states will have to undertake serious responsibilities to be eligible for the school scheme for Dalit girls. The Centre is likely to insist that beneficiary states take over complete ownership of the initiative after first three years. Initially, the states will have to provide 15-20 acres of land. Sources said the Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 12 crore for school complex and hostels.

