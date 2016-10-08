Free education for children of Uri martyrs: Maneka Gandhi responds after petition goes viral

An online petition filed on Change.org seeking free education for the children of martyrs of India received a response from Maneka Gandhi, union minister for Women and Child development.

Posted by Vivek Surendran

An online petition filed on Change.org by a Pune woman, Maryada Prasad, two weeks ago sought free education for the children of martyrs of India.

The petition went viral on social media and received over 65,000 supporters.

The petition that was addressed to Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, Defence Minsiter Manohar Parrikar and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar received a response from Maneka Gandhi this afternoon.

To the petition that stated ‘it is the Indian government’s foremost duty to help the children of India’s martyrs graduate i.e. provide them free of cost education (sic)’, Maneka Gandhi responded saying, “our soldiers have made supreme sacrifices in their call of duty to protect our country. Taking care of the cost of educating their children will be a small part of our gratitude toward them.”

In her response, she also said, “I have written to the Minister for HRD requesting him to consider the petition favourably.”

