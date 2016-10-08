FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Free education for children of Uri martyrs: Maneka Gandhi responds after petition goes viral

October 8, 2016

An online petition filed on Change.org seeking free education for the children of martyrs of India received a response from Maneka Gandhi, union minister for Women and Child development.

Posted by Vivek Surendran

An online petition filed on Change.org by a Pune woman, Maryada Prasad, two weeks ago sought free education for the children of martyrs of India.

The petition went viral on social media and received over 65,000 supporters.

The petition that was addressed to Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, Defence Minsiter Manohar Parrikar and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar received a response from Maneka Gandhi this afternoon.

To the petition that stated ‘it is the Indian government’s foremost duty to help the children of India’s martyrs graduate i.e. provide them free of cost education (sic)’, Maneka Gandhi responded saying, “our soldiers have made supreme sacrifices in their call of duty to protect our country. Taking care of the cost of educating their children will be a small part of our gratitude toward them.”

In her response, she also said, “I have written to the Minister for HRD requesting him to consider the petition favourably.”

If you think children of our martyrs deserve more than a one time compensation like Prasad mentioned in her petition

