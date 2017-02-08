FLASH NEWS DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it

Education


FTII: Six PG Diploma programmes are now equivalent to Master’s degree

indiatoday.intoday.in
February 8, 2017

The six programmes, which are of two and three years’ duration, are Cinematography, Editing, Direction and Screenplay Writing, Sound Recording and Sound Design, Art Direction and Production Design, and Acting

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) have equated six PG Diploma courses of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) with Master’s degree.

“The Master’s Degree equivalence launches FTII into a new academic orbit and introduces a new dimension for students who can now leverage this attribute for higher studies, in India and abroad,” an official release by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

Since 2011, the Pune-based FTII had been making efforts for securing the Master’s degree status for its programmes.

The six programmes, which are of two and three years’ duration, are Cinematography, Editing, Direction and Screenplay Writing, Sound Recording and Sound Design, Art Direction and Production Design, and Acting.

A four-member committee from AIU had recently visited FTII and was briefed by the Heads of Department and Faculty members. The committee also visited the academic locations and met student representatives on the campus.

Gajendra Chauhan, Chairman FTII, Pawan Manvi and Rajan Welukar, members of FTII Academic Council briefed the AIU committee on the strong credentials of FTII. Renowned FTII alumni Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Satish Shah, Tom Alter, Amitabh Shukla, Mahesh Aney, Bishwadeep Chatterjee and Siddharth Tatooskar were also present during the presentations, the statement said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS