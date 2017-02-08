FTII: Six PG Diploma programmes are now equivalent to Master’s degree

The six programmes, which are of two and three years’ duration, are Cinematography, Editing, Direction and Screenplay Writing, Sound Recording and Sound Design, Art Direction and Production Design, and Acting

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) have equated six PG Diploma courses of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) with Master’s degree.

“The Master’s Degree equivalence launches FTII into a new academic orbit and introduces a new dimension for students who can now leverage this attribute for higher studies, in India and abroad,” an official release by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

Since 2011, the Pune-based FTII had been making efforts for securing the Master’s degree status for its programmes.

A four-member committee from AIU had recently visited FTII and was briefed by the Heads of Department and Faculty members. The committee also visited the academic locations and met student representatives on the campus.

Gajendra Chauhan, Chairman FTII, Pawan Manvi and Rajan Welukar, members of FTII Academic Council briefed the AIU committee on the strong credentials of FTII. Renowned FTII alumni Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Satish Shah, Tom Alter, Amitabh Shukla, Mahesh Aney, Bishwadeep Chatterjee and Siddharth Tatooskar were also present during the presentations, the statement said.