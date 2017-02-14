Gujarat Board decides to hold exam at two blacklisted exam centres

While as many as 468 students were apprehended of copying in mathematics paper alone from these three examination centres, only the Choila centre in Aravalli will not be holding the board examination.

Following the cancellation of three examination centres in the tribal districts of Gujarat due to the alleged practice of mass copying during the examination in March last year, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is still considering holding the exam in the two centres as no alternative means were provided by the DEO.

Of the three blacklisted exam centres — (Sabarkantha), Choila (Aravalli) and Bhikapura (Chhota Udepur), the board has decided to hold the exam next month at Lambadiya in Sabarkantha district and Bhikapura in Chhota Udepur district.

While as many as 468 students were apprehended for copying in the mathematics paper alone from these three examination centres, only the Choila centre in Aravalli is debarred from holding the board examination.

“These two centres stands as alternate arrangements could not be made by the respective district education officers. Though the board had issued orders for the cancellation last year but we have no other option than to continue conducting examinations,” said a GSHSEB Officer on Special Duty (OSD) M A Pathan, as reported in The Indian Express.

When contacted by IE, DEO of Sabarkantha R S Upadhyay said, “I have written to the board (GSHSEB) as well as the state government that the nearest examination centre is in Khedbrahma which is 35 kilometre far. For alternate arrangement, there is no building of required rooms and blocks where nearly 400-500 Class 10 students can take their exams. So, we are helpless and cannot shift the students to other centres.”

What happened in March last year?

According to an Indian Express report, while nearly 500 students scored over 90 per cent in the objective section in Class 10 mathematics, they scored zero in subjective section, which was detected by the board.

Subsequently, students who scored above 90 per cent in the objective section were apprehended during the hearing as these students were unable to even identify a triangle from a circle and even failed to solve simple arithmetics.

Some students confessed to being helped by their teachers during the examination.

Around 79 teachers who were deputed as invigilators were found guilty of helping the students.