Gujarat: Rs 12 lakh fine on college principal and teachers for allowing cheating during examinations

The action was taken by the university after the incident went viral on social media in which students were found practicing unfair means, interacting, and browsing on phones while writing for B.Com sixth semester in March 16, 2016.

Irked by the oblivious attitude of the school authority and academic staff, Saurashtra University slapped the school principal and teachers of KK Parekh Commerce College with a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakh on Monday for allowing mass cheating during examinations.

KK Parekh Commerce College, run by Amreli Vidhya Sabha is regarded as one of the oldest colleges affiliated to the university.

“I personally went to the college to check if the video was genuine. An examination of the premises and interaction with students revealed it was indeed real,” said Saurashtra University Vice-Chancellor Prabhatsinh Chauhan, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

More on the news:

– While Amreli Vidhya Sabha was asked to pay Rs 2 lakh as a fine, the principal was asked to pay Rs 75, 000

– Apart from these, eleven teachers were asked to pay Rs 50,000 each as fines and four computer technicians were asked to pay Rs 25,000 fines for tampering with the CCTV footage where students were being filmed cheating

– “To my knowledge, no college in the history of Gujarat has been slapped with such a huge penalty. But it has been done to set a precedent,” Chauhan said

– Following the report from Forensic Science Laboratory at Rajkot where the college authority allegedly doctored the footage, the accused principal and teachers confessed before the inquiry committee and swore that such an incident will not happen in the future.

While the university last year registered as many as 51 students for alleged cheating and barred them from writing an examination for the next three years, other students will be appearing for a re-test at a different centre.

The university has asked the alleged college to bear the expenses for the re-examination.