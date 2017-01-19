FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Education


Gujarat: Rs 12 lakh fine on college principal and teachers for allowing cheating during examinations

indiatoday.in
January 19, 2017

The action was taken by the university after the incident went viral on social media in which students were found practicing unfair means, interacting, and browsing on phones while writing for B.Com sixth semester in March 16, 2016.

Irked by the oblivious attitude of the school authority and academic staff, Saurashtra University slapped the school principal and teachers of KK Parekh Commerce College with a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakh on Monday for allowing mass cheating during examinations.

KK Parekh Commerce College, run by Amreli Vidhya Sabha is regarded as one of the oldest colleges affiliated to the university.

The action was taken by the university after the incident went viral on social media in which students were found practicing unfair means, interacting, and browsing on phones while writing for B.Com sixth semester in March 16, 2016.

“I personally went to the college to check if the video was genuine. An examination of the premises and interaction with students revealed it was indeed real,” said Saurashtra University Vice-Chancellor Prabhatsinh Chauhan, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

More on the news:

– While Amreli Vidhya Sabha was asked to pay Rs 2 lakh as a fine, the principal was asked to pay Rs 75, 000

– Apart from these, eleven teachers were asked to pay Rs 50,000 each as fines and four computer technicians were asked to pay Rs 25,000 fines for tampering with the CCTV footage where students were being filmed cheating

– “To my knowledge, no college in the history of Gujarat has been slapped with such a huge penalty. But it has been done to set a precedent,” Chauhan said

– Following the report from Forensic Science Laboratory at Rajkot where the college authority allegedly doctored the footage, the accused principal and teachers confessed before the inquiry committee and swore that such an incident will not happen in the future.

While the university last year registered as many as 51 students for alleged cheating and barred them from writing an examination for the next three years, other students will be appearing for a re-test at a different centre.

The university has asked the alleged college to bear the expenses for the re-examination.

Comments 7
Unaelpllerad accuracy, unequivocal clarity, and undeniable importance! [Mircea] - Feb 01, 2017
I secaehrd a bunch of sites and this was the best. [Tassilyn] - Feb 01, 2017
http://www.viagrageneriek.info/ [Rose] - Feb 02, 2017
zurich auto insurance uk [Delly] - Feb 02, 2017
http://autoversicherungshelfer.pw/auto-mieten-versicherung-usa.html [Sharleena] - Feb 02, 2017
http://autoversicherungshelfer.pw/gunstige-kfz-versicherung-online-offerte.html [Jayan] - Feb 03, 2017
coburg autoversicherung beamte [Mickey] - Feb 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS