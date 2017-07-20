20 Jul 2017, Edition - 737, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Harvard University’s theatre programme suspended for 3 years due to student debt

July 20, 2017

Admission to the theatre programme at Harvard University in Massachusetts will now be suspended for the next three years due to graduates being saddled with an average debt of USD 78,000.

Admission to the theatre programme at Harvard University in Massachusetts will now be suspended for the next three years according to the email sent by the American Repertory Theatre (ART) institute to its students and alumni. In January, after receiving a “failing” grade, the programme already suspended admissions for one year.

As per Indian Express report, the US Department of Education had marked the course as failing due to graduates being saddled with an average debt of USD 78,000. The email was signed by American Repertory Theater director Diane Paulus and ART producer Diane Borger, according to a report by the New York Times.

“The ART and Institute leadership, in consultation with the board of trustees, will take the next three years to work on a strategic plan for the Institute,” the email said. The ART institute does not offer a master’s degree in fine arts, unlike other undergraduate drama programmes. The liberal arts master’s degree is awarded to graduate students as an extension to their studies through the Harvard Extension School.

About Harvard University

Harvard is the oldest institution of higher education in the United States, established in 1636 by vote of the Great and General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

