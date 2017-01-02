Himachal Pradesh NLU to introduce Ph.D (Law) and other new courses

The Himachal Pradesh National Law university held its first meeting at the Himachal Pradesh High Court after commencing its academic session. Other significant issues related to upcoming 2017-18 academic sessions, besides introduction of new courses were also take up in the meeting.

The Himachal Pradesh National Law university held its first meeting at the Himachal Pradesh High Court after commencing its academic session. It was decided that a comprehensive planning will be done in regards with the expansion of infrastructure and new courses will be introduced in the five-year law, LLB (corporate) and PhD from the next academic session.

According to Indian Express report, Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir, who is also Chancellor of the University, presided over the meeting.

Others who attended the meeting included Health and Law Minister Kaul Sing Thakur, Housing and Urban Development Minster Sudhir Sharma, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice CB Barowalia and Vice Chancellor Dr Subash Chander Raina .

Other significant issues related to upcoming 2017-18 academic sessions, besides introduction of new courses, were also take up in the meeting.

A spokesman said, ”The council also discussed strategy regarding the overall development of the university i.e infrastructure, appointment of teaching facility and ministerial staff so that the university may function smoothly.”

High Court dismisses petition

Also, the Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition filed by Maharshi Markendeshwar Medical College and Hospital (MMMCH) in Solan, Shimla which seeks striking down of the amendments to the HP Private Medical Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fee) Act, 2006.

The high court said that ‘recognition’ and ‘affiliation’ are separate issues and the moot questions that arise for consideration in the instant petition is as to which authority has the power to decide regarding the affiliation of medical college and upheld the amendments and ruled.