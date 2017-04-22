FLASH NEWS Zomato reveals theft of 1.7 crore user records World’s biggest wind turbines go online in UK Google to launch ‘Smart Reply’ for Gmail on Android and iOS Man commits suicide after being harassed by wife in Nashik 6th-placed Man Utd play out goalless draw in 2nd last game Real Madrid a draw away from winning La Liga title Zomato suffers a likely security breach, 17 million accounts ‘hacked’ No possibility of PDP supporting a BJP CM. Kashmir needs a political outreach, not competitive politics: Sources close to J&K CM Defending champs SRH out of IPL as KKR chase 48 in 5.2 overs Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away

Education


IIM Kozhikode students launch android mobile app to expose social issues in Kerala

indiatoday.in
April 22, 2017

An android mobile app has been launched by IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) students for making Kerala cleaner, greener and safer. The app called ‘Makeourkerala’, has the objective to enable individuals around Kerala to expose issues around their locality and create actionable directives to mobilise additional support from public at large.

About the app

– As per DNA report, through this app, users can tag their location and post social issues or activities nearby

– Users can also share their sentiments, follow an event and track any social issue from the application

– Individuals, government bodies and NGOs can create an invite for a social event with activity details, location and date to seek public participation

– The app brings together like-minded people towa

Main focus of the initiative

The focus will be on major issues, for example, the issue of stray dog attacks in Kerala. There is an upward trend in the number of attacks in the state. This app contains data, reports and support for issues through its application. It will use the power of people collaboration and strive to address such issues with its various features like pledge support, awareness etc.

Prof Sidhartha S Padhi, Assistant Professor, IIM-K said, “Through this app, we hope to achieve a strong platform where people come together for common goals that they have pledged to support. Our vision is to empower the people with the right data and tools to ensure accountability.”

The app will closely follow a Wikipedia-based admin model that ensures crowdsourced accountability model which is answerable to the public. The admins selected by the users will approve the posts.

Comments 11
mailbox yellow http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Rosalind Hautan] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. 澳洲论文代写 https://www.assignmentaus.com [澳洲论文代写] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Jules Chalk] - May 08, 2017
I'm really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today.. http://topcookwarebrands.com/category/cookware/feed/ [Pablo Demarsico] - May 09, 2017
This is a topic which is close to my heart... Many thanks! Is it OK to post on Twitter? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/hattiesburg-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny transparent idea http://www.pregnancyonlinetips.com [Laverne Hepler] - May 09, 2017
Lots of terrific details here. Thank you. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Pablo Wesberry] - May 09, 2017
I do believe all of the ideas you’ve offered on your post. They’re really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too brief for novices. May you please extend them a little from next time? Thank you for the post. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
Thanks for the guidelines you have shared here. Something else I would like to state is that personal computer memory needs generally rise along with other developments in the know-how. For instance, when new generations of cpus are introduced to the market, there's usually a related increase in the size calls for of all personal computer memory in addition to hard drive space. This is because the software operated by way of these processors will inevitably boost in power to leverage the new engineering. best [flying games pc] - May 11, 2017
Sorry for the large assessment, yet I'm definitely loving the fresh new Zune, and count on this, as properly as the very good testimonials some other individuals contain written, will help yourself come to a decision if it's the directly option for your self. http://www.hotadultromance.net [adult relationship] - May 16, 2017
Is it OK to post on Twitter? Everyone loves what you guys are up too. Keep up the great work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS