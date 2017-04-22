IIM Kozhikode students launch android mobile app to expose social issues in Kerala

An android mobile app has been launched by IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) students for making Kerala cleaner, greener and safer. The app called ‘Makeourkerala’, has the objective to enable individuals around Kerala to expose issues around their locality and create actionable directives to mobilise additional support from public at large.

About the app

– As per DNA report, through this app, users can tag their location and post social issues or activities nearby

– Users can also share their sentiments, follow an event and track any social issue from the application

– Individuals, government bodies and NGOs can create an invite for a social event with activity details, location and date to seek public participation

– The app brings together like-minded people towa

Main focus of the initiative

The focus will be on major issues, for example, the issue of stray dog attacks in Kerala. There is an upward trend in the number of attacks in the state. This app contains data, reports and support for issues through its application. It will use the power of people collaboration and strive to address such issues with its various features like pledge support, awareness etc.

Prof Sidhartha S Padhi, Assistant Professor, IIM-K said, “Through this app, we hope to achieve a strong platform where people come together for common goals that they have pledged to support. Our vision is to empower the people with the right data and tools to ensure accountability.”

The app will closely follow a Wikipedia-based admin model that ensures crowdsourced accountability model which is answerable to the public. The admins selected by the users will approve the posts.