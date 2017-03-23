IIM Shillong: India Myanmar student exchange programme inaugurated

IIM Shillong inaugurated an international student exchange programme with Mandalay University in a bid to strengthen business ties between India and Myanmar. The 10-day refresher course in management will help MBA students to understand management through a renewed perspective.

The programme was inaugurated by IIM-Shillong Chairman Falguni Rajkumar. It got a nod and facilitation from both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Mandalay Consul General. Coordinator of the Mandalay University Programme Dr Naliniprava Tripathy said “We look forward to more such exchanges with premier Universities and Business Schools across the globe.”

“Such initiatives breed a rich cultural and academic discourse. They condition leaders across geographical boundaries to cope with the ever increasing challenges of modern business era,” she said.

About the exchange programme:

Tripathy said that the exchange programme is a student-instructor-arranged intercultural immersion experience featuring core management learning, collaborative research and service. Also, a memorandum of understanding with the university is in process to facilitate further connection in research and faculty-student exchanges.

“The institute looks forward to this exchange as a pioneer step towards building a long lasting relationship with Myanmar and other neighbouring nations,” an IIM spokesperson said.