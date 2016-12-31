IIT Bombay to accept Rs 8 crore from 1991 batch

The legacy project was set up by the 1991 batch to benefit the institute and the stakeholders associated with the institute.

IIT Bombay 1991 batch made a solemn promise of Rs 8 crore for the legacy project at the alumni day 2016.

The enormous contribution was to commemorate the 1991 Silver Jubilee and also appears as an act of gratitude to the institute.

A generous legacy to remember:

It is anticipated that the funds will be utilised for numbers of projects and for the well-being of its students such as providing scholarship to deserving students, upgradation of hostel facilities, and for student counseling.

“IIT Bombay alumni have made significant contributions towards the growth of the Institute. Our aspiration is to see IIT Bombay among the top ranks of technical universities in the world. We need continued support from our alumni to realise this dream,” Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman of Praj Industries said.

Chaudhari, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding said that all the credits for what he had achieved today goes to the institute.

“IIT Bombay is largely responsible for what I am today and what I have achieved. I have learned my early lessons of engineering and entrepreneurship at IITB. I am happy to collaborate with my alma mater to set-up this Learning and Teaching Centre that is aimed at fostering innovation, evidence-based practices and collaboration among students,” said Chaudhari, as reported in The Indian Express.