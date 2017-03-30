IIT: India to conduct JEE Advanced 2017 for Sri Lankan students

The IIT JEE (Advanced) which is scheduled to be conducted om May 21 this year, will also be conducted for Sri Lankan students at DS Senanayake College, Colombo. The announcement regarding the same was made by the High Commission of India, Colombo.

The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) which is scheduled to be conducted om May 21 this year, will also be conducted for Sri Lankan students at DS Senanayake College, Colombo. The announcement regarding the same was made by the High Commission of India, Colombo.

The registration for the same will begin from April 28 and will end on May 2.

The exam will be conducted by IIT Madras for granting admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programmes (entry at the 10 plus 2 level) in all the IITs.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates are required to fulfill the below mentioned requirements:

– Should be among 2,20,000 in JEE (Main) 2017

– Should be born on or after October 1, 1992

– Should not have appeared in JEE Advanced in 2015 or earlier

– Should have appeared in class 12 examination for the first time in 2016 or 2017

– Should not have accepted admission at any of the IITs earlier

JEE Main is all set to be conducted on April 2 and only after qualifying the same, the students can apply online for the advanced exam. The Sri Lankan students are exempted from the screening test.

The admit card for the mains have already been released by the on the official website www.jeemain.nic.in

The courses offered in 23 IITs in India include – 4 year Bachelor Degree (B.Tech, B.S., B.Pharm), 5-year BArch, 5-year Dual Degree-BTech-MTech, BS-MS and 5-year Integrated Masters (MTech, MSc, MPharm).