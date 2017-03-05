IMS Noida provides international exposure to students

IMS Noida is providing an opportunity for its management students to get international exposure, which imparts them the skills and knowledge required to be successful professionals.

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida, one of the leading management institutes of India, has entered into collaboration with Skema Business School, France for its management courses. The collaboration aims at strengthening academic co-operation between India and France and will also lead to academic enhancement of the students of IMS Noida.

What is SKEMA?

SKEMA is a community devoted to learning and the creation and transmission of management knowledge and practice. Since its inception, SKEMA has become a global school with a multi-campus structure and a large portfolio of programmes taught in English and in French

Skema Business School is offering management specialisations in finance, international marketing, tourism management, luxury and fashion management, project management, information systems management, digital business, entrepreneurship and innovation and international business in any of its six business schools (China, USA, France and Brazil) around three continents in the world

Directors speak:

During this occasion, Dr K J S Anand, Executive Director, IMS Noida said, “This association would provide international curriculum to students, which can help them address global issues. Being on international platform will help IMS students to grow and explore different domains, which will eventually place them in higher hierarchy”

Benoit Anger, Admissions Director at Skema Business School said, “Such collaborations would help students acquire international exposure, build professional networks and would prepare them for the global economies.”

About IMS NOIDA:

IMS Noida, established in 1998, is a premier institute known for its academic excellence and value based education. It caters to both fresh graduates seeking world-class education and also to those who are already employed and want to enhance their managerial skills.