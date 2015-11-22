Indian-origin student bags US highest honour Presidential Scholarship

Adding another proud moment to India, an Indian-origin student has been awarded with a presidential scholarship in a US College for his exceptional commitment to culinary arts. According to reports, he has been awarded for his intense passion and outstanding academic merit in the field of cooking.

Kendall College School of Culinary Arts in Chicago has awarded Aashrit Abhinav Sundar the scholarship recently. The college Presidesnt, Emily Williams Knight, in a news release said, “Throughout his life, Aashrit has demonstrated a passion for the hospitality and culinary industry and a drive to build a remarkable career in the field of baking and pastry”.

“Having completed his hospitality management degree in India, Aashrit now wants to take his love for baking and pastry and attend one of the best programmes in the US,” she added. Sundar began classes at the institution in October 2015 and is pursuing an “Associate of Applied Science in Baking and Pastry” programme. The scholarship will bear 50 per cent of total education cost.

“Aashrit is confident, driven, and passionate about his field of study,” Knight noted. “It is clear that he is a leader and he is an example of the type of student that will thrive and lead the industry in the future.”

The US Presidential programme is run to recogise and praise the academic achievements of the US citizens graduating high school. It is described as “one of the nation’s highest honours for high school students” in the US

In Kendell College, the presidential scholarship is awarded each academic term to one international student who demonstrates superior academic achievement and passion in their area of study. Kendall College, founded in 1934 and located in Chicago, Illinois, offers undergraduate degrees in business, culinary arts, early childhood education and hospitality management to a diverse and passionate community of more than 1,800 students.