India’s first transgender boarding school to come up in Kochi

India’s first transgender school, Sahaj International School will be inaugurated on December 30 in Kochi by transgender rights activist and artist Kalki Subramaniam. The first batch will be consisted of 10 transgender students who will study under National Open School System.

More details on the boarding school:

– Six transgenders from TransIndia Foundation will run the school. “In the beginning, we have a few sponsors supporting us. We are planning to seek financial help from government after proving its worthiness,” said Vijayaraja Mallika

– The initiative was supported by Christian organisation pro-life sector and National Open School

– As per the activists, the curriculum of the school will be as per as different boards. “The aim of transgender school is to provide transgenders security, salvation and sustainability,” Mallika added

– Initially, procuring a place to start the school was quite a big issue. “We must have been turned down by at least 50 building owners, Mallika said