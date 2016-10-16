Jamia Millia Islamia withdraws show-cause notices against girl students

FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

October 16, 2016

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Saturday withdrew show-cause notices served to students staying at the Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls’ Hostel to explain their “long absence from the hostel”.

Notices were served to at least 60 inmates of the hostel on October 9.

They were asked to explain their “long absence” from the hostel as they had taken leave for more than 50 days and

were warned of disciplinary action for “any complaint of misconduct, rude behaviour and frequent absence from the hostel”.

“The students were advised to be more interactive and show willingness to participate in hostel activities,” a senior university official said.

“The administration has decided to withdraw all the notices issued so far to the residents of the girls’ hostel,” university media coordinator Saima Saeed said.

A section of students, who were served notices, alleged they were being targeted for protesting against the visit of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at Jamia.

