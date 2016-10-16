Jamia Millia Islamia withdraws show-cause notices against girl students

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Saturday withdrew show-cause notices served to students staying at the Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls’ Hostel to explain their “long absence from the hostel”.

Notices were served to at least 60 inmates of the hostel on October 9.

They were asked to explain their “long absence” from the hostel as they had taken leave for more than 50 days and

were warned of disciplinary action for “any complaint of misconduct, rude behaviour and frequent absence from the hostel”.

“The students were advised to be more interactive and show willingness to participate in hostel activities,” a senior university official said.

“The administration has decided to withdraw all the notices issued so far to the residents of the girls’ hostel,” university media coordinator Saima Saeed said.

A section of students, who were served notices, alleged they were being targeted for protesting against the visit of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at Jamia.