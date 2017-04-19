JNU, DU likely to get financial autonomy by Centre

This move from the centre is part of wide range of educational reform plan being finalised by a high-powered committee headed by Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya.

Even though a large section of students and teachers in DU are protesting against the government’s move to give autonomy status to colleges, the Centre is expected to give full operational autonomy including that in financial matters to all the colleges and universities.

As reported by TOI, top ranking educational institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Lady Shri Ram College which are funded by the Centre could get full operational autonomy including that in financial matters.

Reasons for this move:

If implemented, this move would also help in raising resources independently

Meanwhile, explaining how the move will lead to privatisation, Rajesh Jha, a teacher at Rajdhani College in a recent HT report said, “Once colleges become autonomous, the trusts running the colleges will have the right to set up similar institutions anywhere in the country with self-financing courses. Using the brand names of these DU colleges that have a long legacy and history, the government is trying to push privatisation, with trusts being the owners of the colleges, and the university no longer being a part of the administration.”

Accreditation of the Centre funded colleges

Furthermore, all the universities and colleges which are funded by the Centre and are ranked in ‘A, A+, A++’ category by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will come under the best club of institutions to be granted complete autonomy in near future. The NAAC is an autonomous body established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country.

On February 1, the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017-2018 in Lok Sabha and said focus will be on energising youth and create jobs.

Further, in the budget speech, Jailtey said, “Greater autonomy will be provided to major institutes.”