Kendriya Vidyalayas to enroll poor students: HRD

Parents complained about the difficulties faced by the poor in getting admissions to the HRD Ministry.

While the numbers of children from the affluent family are swiftly increasing in the kendriya Vidyalayas, the government tends to enroll more children from the poor families. Kendriya Vidyalayas are a centrally funded educational institutes set up across the country.

It is speculated that the excess rush at the private schools had prompted the rich parents to enroll their children in Kendriya Vidyalayas as it provide quality education, standard infrastructure and facilities.

“There is a huge demand for KV schools and even those who can afford private schools prefer to send their kids to KVs. Often those who can’t afford private schools are left out. The government is looking into this and a scheme will be in place next year,” sources said, reports HT.

HRD Ministry to introduce limit income policy

– Scores of complaints were filed by the aggrieved parents to the HRD Ministry regarding the difficulties faced by the poor in getting admissions.

– Following the complaints received by the Ministry, a necessary measure has been decided to implement instantly.

– The HRD Ministry in its attempt to enroll more children from economically weaker section has rendered its proposal for the introduction of strict observation thus limiting the seats for the privileged section and the creamy layers.

– Parents would be required to bring their income certificate in the process of admissions and whosoever exceeds the income limit fixed by the HRD would not be given admission.

The Ministry had asked the Kendriya Vidyalayas Sangathan to maintain systematic database of admission in order to bring transparency in the admission process.

Parliamentarian Quota:

Under the parliamentarian quota, each MP (Member of Parliament) has the privilege to refer 10 students in every academic year.

The HRD Ministry raised a proposal to devote four seats from the existing 10 seats specified for the MPs to the economically weaker section.

“Of the 10 seats that each MP has, we are looking at setting aside a few seats, say three or four, for economically weaker sections. Only these seats will have an income limit and those who meet the criteria will be eligible. This will be reserved for them,” sources said. The proposal was raised by HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar in a recent meeting with the Ministry officials.