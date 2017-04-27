FLASH NEWS No serious impact in India of global Cyber Attack, National Informatics System (NIC) working fine, says IT Minister RS Prasad Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says BJP should try to build a consensus on the Presidential candidate by talking to all the parties China dismisses India’s concerns over CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative 7 killed, 55 injured in separate bus accidents in Nawada and Gopalganj districts of Bihar Putin says North Korea missile test is ‘counter-productive, dangerous’ Pakistan sends its UAE diplomat to Hague, this diplomat is known to one of the judges at ICJ: Sources Sensex closes at new peak of 30,322.12, gains 133.97 pts; Nifty up 44.50 pts at record 9,445.40. Vedanta Ltd Q4 net profit up 3.4 times at Rs 2,971 crore as against a year ago Polygamy, ‘nikah halala’ also open for adjudication: Supreme Court Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh’s younger brother and wife thrashed in Gurdaspur, Punjab

Kerala child rights panel directs state government to ban summer vacation classes

April 27, 2017

The Kerala government has been directed to ban summer vacation classes in schools in view of intense heat and scarcity of drinking water.

The state government has been directed by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to ban summer vacation classes in schools in view of intense heat and scarcity of drinking water.

An official release said here today said that the direction was given in view of complaints and media reports that several schools are conducting vacation classes despite intense heat and lack of enough drinking water. It asked the General Education Department to issue strict guidelines to schools to conduct camps and workshops during the summer vacation, it said.

The panel directed the state General Education Secretary to issue orders restricting the vacation classes in all schools including government higher secondary and vocational higher secondary ones and those coming under CBSE and ICSE boards. Pointing out the significance of summer vacation, the Commission said allowing children to spend the time with their family and friends would help them to nurture their innate skills and improve social life.

The panel also asked the General Education secretary to submit an action taken report on the directive within the next ten days, the release added.

