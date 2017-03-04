Maharashtra Boards 2017: Class 12 paper leak on social media

During the ongoing Marathi exam, the images of the question paper were leaked on social media.

Over 15 lakh students took the Maharashtra class 12 board examination on February 28. During the ongoing Marathi exam, the images of the question were leaked on social media. The official complaint has been registered by the board and the police will now conduct an inquiry and register the case accordingly.

What exactly happened?

The question paper was given to the students at 10:50 am, and the images were leaked on social media at 10:46 am

– “We have filed a complaint with the police and submitted all the images that we received,” said Dattatray Jagtap, divisional chairperson of the board, according to a report in Hindustan Times

– “The board officials have submitted a complaint. So we will do an inquiry and then register a case accordingly,” said Sanjay Chavan, sub-inspector, Vashi police station

– “We have asked the cops to find out where the paper came from, it might not have necessarily been from Mumbai,” said Siddheshwar Chandekar, divisional secretary, Maharashtra state board, according to HT

The class 12 exams will be concluded by March 25, while the class 10 examinations will begin from March 7 and will continue till April 1.

About MSBSHSE:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is an autonomous body established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No. 41 of 1965.

The board conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.