Michelle Obama to celebrate ‘International Day of the girl child’ by skyping with girls

US First Lady Michelle Obama will celebrate ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ on October 11 by Skyping with girls around the globe about education challenges in their lives.

Glamour magazine’s ‘The Girl Project’ sponsored the event that offers help in education to more than 50 million girls worldwide.

About the event: In brief

– She will be joined from the Newseum in Washington D C by actress Yara Shahidi and Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindy Leive

– Girls from Washington, Jordan, Peru, Tanzania and U K will take part at the event. The event with help from cosmetics giant Maybelline New York, kicks off a month long campaign by The Girl Project to raise money for education programs

– Glamour will host 100 watch parties in 100 countries

How the US First Lady lent a hand for girl education: Flashback

Broadway concert

Michelle Obama hosted a Broadway concert in order to educate girls across the world. The US first lady hosted the event for the spouses of global heads of state that included performances from the female-centric shows The Color Purple, Waitress, Wicked, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

– Obama said, “When people hear stories of girls who aren’t in school, they want to help. And as spouses of world leaders, so many of us here in this room have a platform that we can use to tell these stories and bring people together to take action for these girls. Because people will pick up the phone when we call.

– “More than 62 million girls around the world are counting on us to be their voice,” Obama said. “And I intend to continue speaking out on their behalf not just for the rest of my time as first lady but for the rest of my life. And I hope that you all will join me.”

As a part of her latest Africa visit, First lady Michelle Obama, on Monday, visited a leadership camp for girls in Liberia and urged the teens in one of the world’s poorest countries to keep fighting to stay in school

– With her own teenage daughters joining her, Obama told the girls she was “just so thrilled to be here”

– “I’m here to shine a big bright light on you,” she said

To help America’s First Lady Michelle Obama for promoting her ‘Let Girls Learn’ initiative, Indian-origin Hollywood actress Freida Pinto and Oscar winner Meryl Streep joined hands

– The initiative’s mission is to promote education among young girls in Morocco. Michelle’s daughters Sasha and Malia were also present to spread awareness regarding the same.