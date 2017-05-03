More than one attempt allowed for clearing TET: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ruled that teachers do not have to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in one attempt. A petition was filed challenging the Director of School Education’s directive that teachers should pass the TET in one attempt.

The Madras High Court has ruled that teachers do not have to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in one attempt for continuing their service and granting an interim injunction that restrains the state government from insisting the same.

As per the Indian Express report, a petition was filed by R Sathiamurthi, Assistant, SKDJ Higher Secondary School BT challenging the Director of School Education’s directive that teachers should pass the TET in one attempt to keep their teaching jobs.

About the petition

– The petitioner referred to the provisions of the RTE Act of 2009

– It has asked for time until March 31, 2019 in the interest of justice and to restrain the School Education department from enforcing such a norm

– The petitioner stated that a School Education Department order and a National Council for Teacher Education notification mentioned that TET should be conducted at least once per year, which makes it mandatory for the Tamil Nadu to conduct one, or more than one, TET every year

It was pointed out that no test has been conducted by the Government since 2013 and no valid reason has been provided for this.

Sathiamurthi added that the provisions of the RTE Act had been amended after a batch of petitions were filed on January 2017 to extend the time limit fixed to acquire the minimum qualification up to March 31, 2019. He then said that on March 1, a directive was issued by the Director of School Education to clear the exam in a single attempt.