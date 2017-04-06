08 Jun 2017, Edition - 695, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • A Burmese military aircraft reportedly carrying more than 100 people has gone missing, officials say
  • Rahul Gandhi is a worried man. His cause of worry is an angry senior member of the Congress’ Gujarat unit
  • Central problem in J&K is cross-border terrorism, & Pak’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy:India at Human Right’s Council
  • MIRACULOUS ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Girl run over by train, escapes unhurt
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
MP government to start ‘Purohityam’ diploma course for priesthood; caste no bar for admission

April 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

When this proposal was introduced last year there were protests against the state government’s proposal to train people from scheduled caste communities as priests.

Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be starting a one-year diploma course on Hindu priesthood. However according to government sources there are no restrictions in taking admission in the course on the basis of caste.

When this proposal was introduced last year there were protests against the state government's proposal to train people from scheduled caste communities as priests.

The course called ‘Purohityam’ will begin from July. PR Tiwari, director, Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan told a news portal that the candidates will be taught the basics of priesthood, rituals, mantras in accordance with the Hindu tradition.

Tiwari said the aspirants will also be taught ‘sanskaar’ literature (grihya sutras), theory of ‘sanskaar’ and sixteen Hindu ‘sanskaars’.

The minimum qualification required to enroll for this course is Class 12.

Treat women with dignity and make the society civilised
May 05, 2017

It was 2 p.m., when Reshma (name changed) in torn clothes, rushed into the mansion, where she was staying. The warden, following an alert from….

Yoga for kidney stones – II
May 05, 2017

Our physical body is only one-fifth of us, there are four more layers to us. And it is these layers that control what happens in the physical body composed of elements….

Yoga Can Help Fight Back Pain: 4 Effective Poses You Must Try
May 05, 2017

Back pain can be caused by simplest of things. One of the most common reasons would certainly include sitting all day long with minimal physical activity….

