MP government to start ‘Purohityam’ diploma course for priesthood; caste no bar for admission

Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be starting a one-year diploma course on Hindu priesthood. However according to government sources there are no restrictions in taking admission in the course on the basis of caste.

When this proposal was introduced last year there were protests against the state government’s proposal to train people from scheduled caste communities as priests.

The course called ‘Purohityam’ will begin from July. PR Tiwari, director, Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan told a news portal that the candidates will be taught the basics of priesthood, rituals, mantras in accordance with the Hindu tradition.

Tiwari said the aspirants will also be taught ‘sanskaar’ literature (grihya sutras), theory of ‘sanskaar’ and sixteen Hindu ‘sanskaars’.

The minimum qualification required to enroll for this course is Class 12.