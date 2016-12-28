FLASH NEWS Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre

Education


National Children’s Science Congress: Govt to provide support for science and technology growth

indiatoday.intoday.in
December 28, 2016

The Centre would provide all necessary support to the growth of science and technology in the country, said Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The 24th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan at Vidyapratisthan’s Institute of Information Technology in Baramati.

Views of Harsh Vardhan

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the Centre would provide all necessary support to the growth of science and technology in the country

“Children are the future of the country and organisation of such events would promote the science temperament and education in India,” said Harsh Vardhan

The five-day Science Congress will have around 850 young child scientists of India and around 100 from ASEAN & GULF. Great opportunity for ideas exchange & exposure, he added.

More on the report:

The focal theme for this year’s NCSC is ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development, with special emphasis on Accessibility for Persons with Disability

The top 25 projects will be shortlisted and respective students will be provided with training support.

NCP chief and MP Sharad Pawar was present on the occasion

NCSC is a flagship programme of department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

