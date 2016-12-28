National Children’s Science Congress: Govt to provide support for science and technology growth

The Centre would provide all necessary support to the growth of science and technology in the country, said Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The 24th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan at Vidyapratisthan’s Institute of Information Technology in Baramati.

Views of Harsh Vardhan

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the Centre would provide all necessary support to the growth of science and technology in the country

“Children are the future of the country and organisation of such events would promote the science temperament and education in India,” said Harsh Vardhan

The five-day Science Congress will have around 850 young child scientists of India and around 100 from ASEAN & GULF. Great opportunity for ideas exchange & exposure, he added.

NCSC will have around 850 young child scientists of India and around 100 from ASEAN & GULF. Great opportunity for ideas exchange & exposure. pic.twitter.com/uqHNPlHecT — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 27, 2016

More on the report:

The focal theme for this year’s NCSC is ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development, with special emphasis on Accessibility for Persons with Disability

The top 25 projects will be shortlisted and respective students will be provided with training support.

NCP chief and MP Sharad Pawar was present on the occasion

NCSC is a flagship programme of department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.